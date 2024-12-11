Panganiban leads San Diego State against CSU Fullerton after 27-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (9-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-9, 0-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (9-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-9, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces CSU Fullerton after Naomi Panganiban scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 107-36 victory against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Titans have gone 0-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton gives up 63.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Aztecs are 3-0 on the road. San Diego State leads the MWC scoring 74.9 points per game while shooting 43.9%.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 33.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 36.7% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelynn Muniz is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 5.2 points.

Adryana Quezada is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Aztecs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

