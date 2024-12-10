Panganiban and San Diego State host CSU Fullerton

San Diego State Aztecs (9-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-9, 0-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (9-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-9, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits CSU Fullerton after Naomi Panganiban scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 107-36 win against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Titans are 0-2 on their home court. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aixchel Hernandez averaging 2.6.

The Aztecs have gone 3-0 away from home. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 9.0.

CSU Fullerton scores 54.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 55.4 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Titans.

Adryana Quezada is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Aztecs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

