Palomo leads Evansville against Vanderbilt after 26-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (3-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Vanderbilt after…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Vanderbilt after Julia Palomo scored 26 points in Evansville’s 87-74 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Commodores have gone 6-0 at home. Vanderbilt has a 9-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-3 away from home. Evansville ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Evansville averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Camryn Runner is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.