Pack and Miami (FL) host Clemson

Clemson Tigers (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (3-5) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under…

Clemson Tigers (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (3-5)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Clemson after Nijel Pack scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 76-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-2 at home. Miami (FL) has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Clemson ranks third in the ACC giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Miami (FL) scores 82.4 points, 19.2 more per game than the 63.2 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Hurricanes.

Chase Hunter averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.