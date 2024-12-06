Pacific visits Illinois State following Ralph’s 24-point showing

Pacific Tigers (5-5) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-4, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits…

Pacific Tigers (5-5) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Illinois State after Elias Ralph scored 24 points in Pacific’s 75-66 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Redbirds are 2-1 on their home court. Illinois State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Pacific is third in the WCC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Ralph averaging 7.8.

Illinois State averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Redbirds.

Ralph is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.