Pacific visits Colorado following Hammond’s 20-point performance

Pacific Tigers (5-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes…

Pacific Tigers (5-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Pacific after Julian Hammond III scored 20 points in Colorado’s 99-71 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Buffaloes have gone 4-0 in home games. Colorado has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 0-3 in road games. Pacific ranks third in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 2.3.

Colorado makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Pacific averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists.

Elijah Fisher is averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.