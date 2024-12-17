Pacific takes on Portland State, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Portland State Vikings (5-5) at Pacific Tigers (5-7) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will try to…

Portland State Vikings (5-5) at Pacific Tigers (5-7)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will try to break its three-game slide when the Tigers take on Portland State.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Pacific is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings have gone 1-3 away from home. Portland State has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pacific is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State scores 15.1 more points per game (84.8) than Pacific gives up to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 assists for the Tigers.

Jaylin Henderson is averaging 14.8 points for the Vikings.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

