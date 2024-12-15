Pacific faces UCSB following Smith’s 21-point game

Pacific Tigers (5-5, 1-0 WCC) at UCSB Gauchos (6-4, 1-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pacific Tigers (5-5, 1-0 WCC) at UCSB Gauchos (6-4, 1-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces UCSB after Liz Smith scored 21 points in Pacific’s 74-66 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Gauchos have gone 4-2 in home games. UCSB scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-2 in road games. Pacific has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSB averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.5 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

