Owen Aquino’s double-double leads Liberty over North Carolina A&T 83-74 for 7th straight victory

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Owen Aquino had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty over North Carolina A&T 83-74…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Owen Aquino had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty over North Carolina A&T 83-74 on Saturday night for the Flames’ seventh victory in a row.

Zach Cleveland added 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Flames (10-1). Jay Maughmer had 12 points.

The Aggies (3-8) were led by Ryan Forrest with 21 points. Landon Glasper added 20 points and Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the Aggies’ sixth straight loss.

Liberty took the lead with 52 seconds remaining in the first half and never looked back. Aquino led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-37 at the break. Aquino scored 17 second-half points in the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.