Osei-Bonsu scores 15 as Missouri State beats Lincoln (MO) 61-49

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Michael Osei-Bonsu’s 15 points helped Missouri State defeat Lincoln (MO) 61-49 on Wednesday night.

Osei-Bonsu also contributed 11 rebounds for the Bears (6-5). Vincent Brady II scored 10 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Chase Martin had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Xavier Ball led the way for the Blue Tigers with 11 points and six rebounds. Lincoln also got 10 points from Tyler Chapman. Max Ekono also had nine points.

Osei-Bonsu scored seven points in the first half and Missouri State went into the break trailing 24-23. Missouri State turned a two-point second-half advantage into a 13-point lead with a 14-3 run to make it 46-33 with 9:09 left in the half.

