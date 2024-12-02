Live Radio
Oscar Cluff’s double-double leads South Dakota State to 78-62 victory over Dakota Wesleyan

The Associated Press

December 2, 2024, 10:07 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff had 20 points and 12 rebounds to power South Dakota State to a 78-62 victory over Dakota Wesleyan on Monday night.

Cluff also had three blocks for the Jackrabbits (7-2). Stoney Hadnot scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting. Jaden Jackson had 10 points.

The Tigers were led by Samuel Aslesen with 14 points and two steals. Randy Rosenquist Jr. scored 10 with two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

