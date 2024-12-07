Oscar Cluff powers South Dakota State to 74-53 victory over Eastern Washington

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota State over Eastern…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota State over Eastern Washington 74-53 on Saturday night.

Joe Sayler added 18 points for the Jackrabbits (8-3). Matthew Mors scored 14.

The Eagles (2-8) were led by Andrew Cook with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Nic McClain added eight points.

