Osburn leads Omaha against Montana State after 24-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at Omaha Mavericks (3-6) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays Montana State…

Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at Omaha Mavericks (3-6)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays Montana State after Tony Osburn scored 24 points in Omaha’s 71-55 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Mavericks are 1-1 in home games. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Marquel Sutton paces the Mavericks with 7.2 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 0-4 away from home. Montana State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Omaha averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 76.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 75.4 Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutton is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mavericks.

Tyler Patterson is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.