Osburn and Omaha host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at Omaha Mavericks (3-6)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Montana State after Tony Osburn scored 24 points in Omaha’s 71-55 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Mavericks have gone 1-1 at home. Omaha has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 0-4 on the road. Montana State has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Omaha averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mavericks.

Brandon Walker is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

