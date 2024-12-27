Oregon visits Brown-Hagger and Illinois

Oregon Ducks (9-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (9-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Oregon after Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored 20 points in Illinois’ 69-57 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-0 in home games. Illinois averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Ducks play their first true road game after going 9-3 to begin the season. Oregon is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Illinois makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Oregon has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Ducks square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is shooting 57.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Fighting Illini.

Peyton Scott is averaging 11 points for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.