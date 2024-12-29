Oregon State visits Portland after Rees’ 21-point game

Oregon State Beavers (5-8, 1-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-0, 3-0 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (5-8, 1-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-0, 3-0 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Portland after Kelsey Rees scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 71-67 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Pilots have gone 8-0 in home games. Portland averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 12-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Beavers are 1-1 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

Portland averages 80.7 points, 15.9 more per game than the 64.8 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 60.8 points per game, 2.0 more than the 58.8 Portland allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer is averaging 16.4 points and 2.5 steals for the Pilots.

Rees is averaging 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.