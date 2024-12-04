Oregon State visits Pacific following Elliott’s 26-point outing

Oregon State Beavers (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-4) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Oregon State…

Oregon State Beavers (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-4)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Oregon State after Elizabeth Elliott scored 26 points in Pacific’s 64-60 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Anaya James averaging 4.5.

The Beavers are 0-3 on the road. Oregon State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pacific is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Beavers match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is shooting 56.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Tigers.

AJ Marotte is averaging 11.6 points for the Beavers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.