Oregon State visits Gonzaga after Ejim’s 29-point game

Oregon State Beavers (4-8, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-7, 1-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (4-8, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-7, 1-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Oregon State after Yvonne Ejim scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 66-59 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 in home games. Gonzaga is third in the WCC scoring 66.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Beavers are 0-1 in conference play. Oregon State is seventh in the WCC giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Gonzaga gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Tiara Bolden is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 8.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.