Oregon State visits Ejim and Gonzaga

Oregon State Beavers (4-8, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-7, 1-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Oregon State after Yvonne Ejim scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 66-59 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 in home games. Gonzaga averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Beavers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Oregon State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Gonzaga makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Oregon State’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists.

Kelsey Rees is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

