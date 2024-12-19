Oregon State takes on Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-7, 0-1 WCC) Makawao, Hawaii; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-7, 0-1 WCC)

Makawao, Hawaii; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Beavers have a 3-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon State is seventh in the WCC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 2.3.

The Hilltoppers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Western Kentucky has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oregon State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Beavers.

Alexis Mead is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Hilltoppers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

