Oregon State earns 82-45 victory against Sacramento State

The Associated Press

December 18, 2024, 12:23 AM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oregon State beat Sacramento State 82-45 on Tuesday.

Liutauras Lelevicius scored 12 points and added five rebounds for the Beavers (8-2). Nate Kingz shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Jacob Holt led the way for the Hornets (2-9) with nine points. Bailey Nunn added eight points for Sacramento State. Emil Skytta had seven points and two steals.

Oregon State led 30-20 at halftime then outscored the Hornets 52-25 in the second half, including a 17-1 run with 11 points from Rataj, who had 17 in the period.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

