Oregon State Beavers to host UC Irvine Anteaters Sunday

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon State Beavers (3-6, 0-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces Oregon State for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Beavers are 2-0 on their home court. Oregon State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 3-2 in road games. UC Irvine ranks fourth in the Big West with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 2.3.

Oregon State makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). UC Irvine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 12.2 points.

Olivia Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

