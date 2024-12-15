Oregon State Beavers to host UC Irvine Anteaters Sunday

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon State Beavers (3-6, 0-1 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon State Beavers (3-6, 0-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays UC Irvine in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Beavers are 2-0 in home games. Oregon State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

The Anteaters have gone 3-2 away from home. UC Irvine is third in the Big West with 13.3 assists per game led by Deja Lee averaging 3.0.

Oregon State makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). UC Irvine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Beavers.

Hunter Hernandez is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Anteaters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

