Oregon State Beavers face the Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. Oregon State Beavers (4-7, 0-1 WCC)

Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Miami (FL) in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Beavers have a 4-6 record in non-conference games. Oregon State is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hurricanes are 9-1 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) ranks eighth in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Haley Cavinder averaging 5.6.

Oregon State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 11.8 more points per game (76.7) than Oregon State allows (64.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 33.8% and averaging 11.0 points for the Beavers.

Cavinder is averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and five assists for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

