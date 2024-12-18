Oregon State Beavers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers square off in Makawao, Hawaii

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-7, 0-1 WCC) Makawao, Hawaii; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-7, 0-1 WCC)

Makawao, Hawaii; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Western Kentucky in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Beavers have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. Oregon State is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hilltoppers have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Western Kentucky has a 6-0 record against teams above .500.

Oregon State is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Beavers.

Alexis Mead is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Hilltoppers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

