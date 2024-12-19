Oregon hosts UC Irvine in non-conference showdown

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summah Hanson and UC Irvine take on Deja Kelly and Oregon in cross-conference action.

The Ducks are 8-1 on their home court. Oregon ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Amina Muhammad averaging 6.8.

The Anteaters have gone 4-2 away from home. UC Irvine is second in the Big West allowing 55.7 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Oregon’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 61.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 61.2 Oregon gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Scott is shooting 47.3% and averaging 11.2 points for the Ducks.

Olivia Williams is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 9.7 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

