Oregon faces UC Irvine in non-conference matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deja Kelly and Oregon host Summah Hanson and UC Irvine in non-conference play.

The Ducks have gone 8-1 at home. Oregon has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Anteaters are 4-2 on the road. UC Irvine has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Oregon’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Scott is averaging 11.2 points for the Ducks.

Hunter Hernandez is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Anteaters.

