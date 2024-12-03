Oral Roberts visits Northern Arizona following Robinson’s 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-1) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-1) Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-1) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-1)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces Northern Arizona after Emily Robinson scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 99-79 victory against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-0 in home games. Northern Arizona has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 away from home. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 4.7.

Northern Arizona’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is shooting 52.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Lumberjacks.

Makyra Tramble averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

