Oral Roberts plays Oklahoma State on 6-game road slide

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-8) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -20.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts will aim to end its six-game road losing streak when the Golden Eagles face Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys have gone 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Oral Roberts has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts’ 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Oklahoma State has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cowboys.

Darius Robinson Jr. is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

