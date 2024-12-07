Oral Roberts hosts Montana State following Jones’ 26-point game

Montana State Bobcats (7-1) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Montana State Bobcats (7-1) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays Montana State after Taleyah Jones scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 87-80 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Oral Roberts leads the Summit with 81.7 points and is shooting 45.0%.

The Bobcats are 0-1 on the road. Montana State is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Oral Roberts scores 81.7 points, 25.6 more per game than the 56.1 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 73.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 73.7 Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 steals.

Marah Dykstra is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats.

___

