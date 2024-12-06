Oral Roberts hosts Montana State after Philip’s 22-point game

Montana State Bobcats (7-1) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State…

Montana State Bobcats (7-1) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Oral Roberts after Dylan Philip scored 22 points in Montana State’s 77-46 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Oral Roberts averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bobcats are 0-1 on the road. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky allowing 56.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Oral Roberts makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Montana State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 steals.

Marah Dykstra is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.