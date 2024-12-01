Oral Roberts Golden Eagles face the Missouri State Bears on 3-game skid

Missouri State Bears (4-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Missouri State Bears (4-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts enters the matchup with Missouri State after losing three straight games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Oral Roberts is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 0-1 on the road. Missouri State ranks eighth in the MVC scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 6.6.

Oral Roberts averages 77.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 74.1 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Dez White is averaging 17.4 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.