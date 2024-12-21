Oral Roberts faces Oklahoma State, aims to end road skid

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-8) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-8) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hits the road against Oklahoma State looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Cowboys are 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Oral Roberts has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma State averages 78.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 75.5 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts’ 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cowboys.

Sam Alajiki is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

