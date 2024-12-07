Oquendo leads SMU against Virginia after 20-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (5-3) at SMU Mustangs (7-2) Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -10.5; over/under is 135.5…

Virginia Cavaliers (5-3) at SMU Mustangs (7-2)

Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Virginia after Kario Oquendo scored 20 points in SMU’s 101-72 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Mustangs have gone 5-1 in home games. SMU averages 88.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 0-1 on the road. Virginia ranks second in the ACC allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

SMU’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Cavaliers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Mustangs.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.1 points for the Cavaliers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

