Onyiah leads Cal against No. 19 Alabama after 25-point showing

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0) at California Golden Bears (7-1)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on No. 19 Alabama after Ugonne Onyiah scored 25 points in Cal’s 74-62 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Golden Bears are 4-0 in home games. Cal ranks seventh in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Onyiah averaging 4.9.

The Crimson Tide are 2-0 in road games. Alabama ranks seventh in the SEC with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Christabel Ezumah averaging 3.0.

Cal makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (32.6%). Alabama has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.

Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 16.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Crimson Tide.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

