Omaha visits No. 3 Iowa State after Jones’ 23-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State plays Omaha after Curtis Jones scored 23 points in Iowa State’s 89-80 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa State is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks are 2-5 in road games. Omaha has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Omaha has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cyclones.

Marquel Sutton is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Mavericks.

