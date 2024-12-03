Omaha plays Portland State on 3-game win streak

Omaha Mavericks (4-4) at Portland State Vikings (3-2) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha seeks to keep…

Omaha Mavericks (4-4) at Portland State Vikings (3-2)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Portland State.

The Vikings are 2-1 in home games. Portland State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks have gone 1-3 away from home. Omaha is fourth in the Summit scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Portland State scores 60.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 69.4 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Portland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Vikings.

Grace Cave is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.