Omaha plays No. 10 Oklahoma on 7-game win streak

Omaha Mavericks (8-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will try to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on No. 10 Oklahoma.

The Sooners have gone 5-0 at home. Oklahoma is 9-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 3-3 in road games. Omaha ranks second in the Summit shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Omaha allows. Omaha averages 10.6 more points per game (70.9) than Oklahoma gives up to opponents (60.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Sooners.

Grace Cave is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 92.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

