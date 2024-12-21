Omaha hosts Hyder and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-7, 0-2 Big West) at Omaha Mavericks (4-9) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-7, 0-2 Big West) at Omaha Mavericks (4-9)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -3; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces Omaha after Jarred Hyder scored 29 points in Cal Poly’s 95-94 overtime victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Mavericks have gone 1-2 in home games. Omaha is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs are 2-6 on the road. Cal Poly averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Hyder with 3.1.

Omaha’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Owen Koonce is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 84.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

