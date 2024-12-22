Omaha faces No. 10 Oklahoma on 7-game win streak

Omaha Mavericks (8-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will attempt to extend…

Omaha Mavericks (8-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will attempt to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over No. 10 Oklahoma.

The Sooners have gone 5-0 at home. Oklahoma is second in college basketball with 45.0 rebounds led by Raegan Beers averaging 9.5.

The Mavericks are 3-3 on the road. Omaha ranks second in the Summit shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Omaha averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is averaging 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Sooners.

Grace Cave is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 92.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

