Olson leads Vermont against Manhattan after 20-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) at Vermont Catamounts (4-6)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Manhattan after Anna Olson scored 20 points in Vermont’s 62-59 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Catamounts have gone 2-1 in home games. Vermont is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers have gone 2-2 away from home. Manhattan averages 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Vermont’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Catamounts.

Petra Juric is averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds for the Jaspers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

