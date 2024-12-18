Olson leads Vermont against Buffalo after 21-point game

Vermont Catamounts (5-7) at Buffalo Bulls (9-0) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Buffalo…

Vermont Catamounts (5-7) at Buffalo Bulls (9-0)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Buffalo after Anna Olson scored 21 points in Vermont’s 68-63 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Bulls are 6-0 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts have gone 1-3 away from home. Vermont is fourth in the America East giving up 58.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Buffalo averages 78.2 points, 19.8 more per game than the 58.4 Vermont allows. Vermont scores 6.2 more points per game (59.5) than Buffalo allows (53.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulls.

Keira Hanson is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.