Olson and Vermont host Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) at Vermont Catamounts (4-6) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Manhattan after…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) at Vermont Catamounts (4-6)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Manhattan after Anna Olson scored 20 points in Vermont’s 62-59 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Catamounts are 2-1 in home games. Vermont is sixth in the America East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 1.8.

The Jaspers are 2-2 on the road. Manhattan ranks sixth in the MAAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Caroline de Klauman averaging 4.0.

Vermont’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is shooting 58.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Catamounts.

Petra Juric is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Jaspers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.