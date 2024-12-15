Olsen leads No. 21 Iowa against No. 17 Michigan State after 25-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) at Michigan State Spartans (9-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa…

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) at Michigan State Spartans (9-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa takes on No. 17 Michigan State after Lucy Olsen scored 25 points in Iowa’s 75-69 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Spartans are 6-0 in home games. Michigan State is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawkeyes are 1-0 in road games. Iowa averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Michigan State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Iowa has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 14.9 percentage points greater than the 33.3% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Hawkeyes square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is scoring 16.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spartans.

Taylor McCabe is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 5.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

