Olsen and No. 24 Iowa host Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa plays Purdue after Lucy Olsen scored 21 points in Iowa’s 92-86 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0 in home games. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Affolter averaging 5.4.

The Boilermakers are 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Iowa averages 76.9 points, 6.2 more per game than the 70.7 Purdue allows. Purdue has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 6.6 points.

Rashunda Jones is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

