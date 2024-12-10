Olsen and No. 21 Iowa host No. 18 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa…

Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa hosts No. 18 Iowa State after Lucy Olsen scored 23 points in Iowa’s 78-68 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 on their home court. Iowa ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 17.4 assists per game led by Olsen averaging 5.3.

The Cyclones are 0-1 on the road. Iowa State is seventh in college basketball with 19.9 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 7.2.

Iowa’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Audi Crooks is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Cyclones.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.