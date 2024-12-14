Old Dominion puts home win streak on the line against East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (5-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will…

East Carolina Pirates (5-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Monarchs take on East Carolina.

The Monarchs have gone 4-0 at home. Old Dominion is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 1-3 in road games. East Carolina ranks ninth in the AAC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 8.6.

Old Dominion averages 60.4 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 57.7 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Joyner is averaging 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Pirates.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

