Old Dominion plays East Carolina, seeks 6th straight home win

East Carolina Pirates (5-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts East Carolina aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Monarchs have gone 4-0 at home. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 1-3 on the road. East Carolina is second in the AAC allowing 57.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Old Dominion averages 60.4 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 57.7 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is shooting 34.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Monarchs.

Jayla Hearp is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

