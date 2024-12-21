Old Dominion Monarchs take on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens for cross-conference game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-7) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Wilson…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-7) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Wilson and Delaware visit En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion in non-conference play.

The Monarchs are 4-1 on their home court. Old Dominion has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 0-4 on the road. Delaware is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Old Dominion averages 61.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 64.3 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 9.9 points.

Ande’a Cherisier is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.