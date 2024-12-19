Olbrys, UMass Minutewomen to face the UMass Lowell River Hawks

UMass Minutewomen (4-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-9) Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass travels to…

UMass Minutewomen (4-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-9)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass travels to UMass Lowell for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The River Hawks are 1-3 on their home court. UMass Lowell is seventh in the America East with 11.5 assists per game led by Sydney Watkins averaging 3.1.

The Minutewomen have gone 1-3 away from home. UMass has a 0-5 record against opponents above .500.

UMass Lowell is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 38.1% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMass Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Lindsey is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Allie Palmieri is averaging 13.7 points for the Minutewomen.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.